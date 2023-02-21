Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Air India deals: Aviation professionals upbeat about job prospects

Air India’s new aircraft purchase deals are set to create thousands of jobs. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AIR INDIA will need more than 6,500 pilots to operate the new jets it is purchasing from Boeing and Airbus, according to industry experts.

The Tata Group-owned airline last week announced mega deals with the American and French aircraft makers to buy a total of 470 planes.

It expects the first of the new aircraft to enter service later this year and the bulk to arrive “from mid-2025 onwards.”

Air India currently has 113 aircraft operated by around 1,600 pilots. Its two low-cost subsidiaries Air India Express and AirAsia India – together have employed 850 pilots to fly their 54 planes. Tata Group runs another full-service airline – Vistara – in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. It has more than 600 pilots to operate its fleet of 53 aircraft.

As Air India has embarked on its “transformational journey,” those who are working in the aviation industry are upbeat about the employment prospects the growth promises.

The airline’s deal with Airbus comprises 210 A320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. Boeing will supply 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s.

“Air India is taking these 40 A350 majorly for its ultra-long-haul routes or flights which last over 16 hours. The airline will require 30 pilots – 15 commanders and 15 first officers – per aircraft, which means some 1,200 pilots for A350s alone,” a source told PTI.

The jet purchase deals “open up a lot of opportunities to work in the industry which we just used to dream of,” Anirudh Kulkarni (name changed), a pilot, told Eastern Eye.

While he is happy that there will be a greater demand for aviation professionals like him, he also says finding a large number of pilots could also be a challenge.

The expansion of the sector also creates thousands of other jobs as there will be requirements for more engineers and ground handling staff.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Indian tech workers in US left reeling by recent wave of layoffs
INDIA
India’s cow vigilantism menace back in focus after Muslim duo’s charred bodies found in Haryana
HEADLINE STORY
Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker: State TV
News
UK government unlikely to tempt retirees back to work: report
News
Air India’s New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency
INDIA
Broken wires, faulty renovation caused deadly Gujarat bridge collapse: Probe
HEADLINE STORY
GFG Alliance acquires Aartee Bright Bar to ‘save 250 jobs in UK’
News
Humza Yousaf to run for Scotland’s leadership
HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead
HEADLINE STORY
Neal Mohan joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs of global tech firms
News
Londoner who murdered father with champagne bottle jailed
News
Meghana Pandit appointed Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust permanent CEO
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW