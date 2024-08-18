Air India crew member assaulted in London hotel

An intruder entered the victim’s room using a key card while she was asleep.

Air India requested that the privacy of the crew member involved must be respected. (Photo: Air India)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Air India cabin crew member was reportedly assaulted in her hotel room near London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday (15).

The incident occurred at the Radisson Red Hotel, where the crew member was staying during a layover, media reports said.

According to sources, an intruder entered the victim’s room using a key card while she was asleep. The assailant allegedly punched her in the eye and physically attacked her.

The crew member’s screams alerted other hotel guests, who came to her aid and apprehended the attacker.

The suspect, believed to be a Nigerian national, has been arrested by London police. The victim received medical treatment and has since returned to Mumbai, accompanied by two Air India officials.

Air India released a statement expressing deep concern over the “unlawful incident of intrusion” and confirmed they are providing support to the affected crew member, including professional counselling.

“We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling,” the airline said in a press statement.

Reports suggest that Air India staff had previously raised concerns about inadequate security at the hotel, citing dimly lit corridors, an unmanned reception, and previous incidents of harassment.

The airline is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the matter. Air India has requested privacy for the crew member involved and has not officially commented on reports suggesting the incident may have involved sexual assault.

Following the incident, social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about airline crew safety. Many users on X and Facebook have expressed concern over the security measures in place for flight attendants during international layovers.