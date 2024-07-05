Air India and Bicester Collection enter partnership

The partnership offers Flying Returns reward points on shopping and dining experiences at The Bicester Collection’s nine open-air luxury shopping Villages in Western Europe.

By: Mohnish Singh

Air India, India’s leading global airline, has announced an exclusive new partnership with The Bicester Collection, a family of immersive luxury destinations, for the airline’s recently redesigned Flying Returns loyalty programme.

Flying Returns members can now collect 5 points for every GBP 4 or EUR 4 spent at any of The Bicester Collection’s Villages in Europe conveniently located an hour or less from the major cities London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Brussels, Dublin, Madrid, and Barcelona. To earn reward points, members simply need to present their Air India Flying Returns digital membership card along with their receipts at Concierge Services in the Villages.

The Bicester Collection’s Villages are home to a unique curation of iconic global and European fashion and lifestyle brands offering exceptional savings all year round, alongside five-star hospitality and services, making them havens for discerning travellers and shoppers alike.

In a limited-period launch offer valid until 5 July 2024, Flying Returns members can collect 3x reward points at 15 points for every GBP 4 or EUR 4 spent at the Villages.

Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, Air India said, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our ongoing efforts to make the ‘reimagined’ Flying Returns a more robust and faster rewarding programme. Adding The Bicester Collection to our rapidly growing network of ‘earn’ partners, we’re offering our loyal guests even more opportunities to accumulate points for the experiences they value.”

“The demand for luxury shopping among Indians continues to boom at record pace, with Indians now being counted amongst the highest spenders during their travels across the world. We’re also equally excited to offer the benefits of this collaboration to our growing base of loyal guests across Europe, to whom we now offer many new ways of collecting Flying Returns points beyond just taking flights to and within India”, Suresh added.

Laurent Vinay, Chief Brand and Communication Officer, The Bicester Collection said, “We are delighted to launch a partnership with Air India. We look forward to serving new guests from India with this collaboration. Indeed, this partnership will create new opportunities for customer acquisition for us both. Air India aims to provide unparalleled Indian hospitality and customised service and so shares The Bicester Collection’s values of providing its clientele with an elevated experience: this partnership is based on a shared brand ethos. Air India is by far the most well-connected carrier in India with flights to every European country where The Bicester Collection has a Village. And so together we can create wonderful experiences for our customers, making lasting and meaningful memories for all our guests.”