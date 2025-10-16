Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Highlights:

Ahmedabad recommended as host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the first event in Hamilton, Canada.

India also bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

AHMEDABAD has been recommended to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced on Wednesday.

The board said Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, will be proposed to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with a final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," the Executive Board said in a statement.

Ahmedabad is the main city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat and has a 130,000-capacity arena, the world’s largest cricket stadium, named after the prime minister.

India has also expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, having submitted a formal letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee last year.

Ahmedabad was chosen over the Nigerian capital Abuja.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah said the announcement was “a day of immense joy and pride for India.”

“Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association’s approval of India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad,” Shah said.

The Commonwealth Games faced uncertainty last year after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host for the 2026 edition due to costs. The Scottish city of Glasgow later agreed to host a scaled-down version of the event, meaning Britain will stage two consecutive editions, following Birmingham in 2022.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games were held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.