Ahmed Al Hashemi performs at BAPS Hindu Mandir event in Abu Dhabi

THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted an event titled ‘A Symphony of Harmony’ on 15 November, bringing together more than 500 guests, including members of the UAE leadership, People of Determination, UAE nationals and community members.

The programme featured 15-year-old Emirati pianist and composer Ahmed Al Hashemi, who is on the autism spectrum and has performed in more than 200 events across nine countries.

Ahmed presented eight pieces, including classical works and his own compositions. Speaking about his decision to perform at the Mandir, he said: “A few months ago I visited the temple and was so moved by the peace and love I felt here that I knew I wanted to perform here. I wrote a letter expressing my wish to play piano at the temple, and here we are. Tonight is special because, although I have performed in many countries like Japan and Korea, this is my big solo at home, and to play it in a place like this, where I feel at peace, is such a dream come true.”

During a break in the programme, Swami Brahmaviharidas addressed the gathering and said, “With courage, compassion, and determination, let us overcome all our inner limitations to create a world of harmony.”

He also thanked the UAE leadership, saying, “Tonight would not be possible without their generosity, not only in supporting the Mandir, also, in empowering People of Determination across the nation and enabling each one of them to shine.”

Ahmed also shared a message with the audience, saying: “Thank you so much for listening. Through my music, I wanted to share a message of love, peace, and harmony… Tomorrow is Tolerance Day in the UAE, and I am so happy that our country celebrates this day for people like me.”

The Mandir presented Ahmed with a memento, and members of the UAE leadership and community were also honoured during the event.