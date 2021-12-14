Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350

Entertainment

After Kareena contracts Covid-10, Mumbai civic body to test all guests who attended party

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday prepared a list of guests present at a party attended by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has contracted Covid-19, and their immediate contacts for testing all of them, an official said.

“The personalities have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has been a standard practice of the civic body,” BMC’s Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Khan had attended a party at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johar. As per BMC officials, four persons who attended the dinner party have so far tested positive for coronavirus. The civic body has prepared the list of guests who were present at the dinner party and their immediate contacts in the last one week and will test all of them. Some of them have given their swab samples, a BMC official said.

“We have so far tested 15 people. The details of their immediate contacts and others are being collected to carry out testing,” Kakani added.

The city civic body on Monday said Khan and actor Amrita Arora had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced and their tests conducted. Later, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said it is not right to be carefree when the pandemic has not ended.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role, the period drama is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th April, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Anya Chalotra opens up on filming The Witcher 2 in multiple difficult climates
Entertainment
TV star Ankita Lokhande marries boyfriend Vicky Jain
Entertainment
Karan Johar on 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Entertainment
Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen for her new series Aarya 2
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff readying for an Eid release in 2022
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest films to date
Entertainment
Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest land to save the environment
Entertainment
Tara Sutaria thanks fans for the success of Tadap
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed: I never expected I’d be able to have a career
HEADLINE STORY
From flower hawker to film auteur: India’s new cinematic sensation
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta headed to Netflix
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join Vicky Kaushal on the cast of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Anya Chalotra opens up on filming The Witcher 2 in…
TV star Ankita Lokhande marries boyfriend Vicky Jain
Karan Johar on 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen for her new series Aarya…
After Kareena contracts Covid-10, Mumbai civic body to test all…
Once charged with killings, ex-Sri Lanka navy chief made provincial…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE