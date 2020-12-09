After Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan to step into Govinda’s shoes for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was one of the most successful films of 1998. Despite releasing alongside Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), the action-comedy managed to find its audience in abundance and went on to set the cash registers jingling at the box-office. More than two decades after its theatrical release, the news is coming in that the successful comic-caper is set to get a remake. Yes, you read that right.

Buzz has it that after remaking Coolie No. 1, producer Vashu Bhagnani is planning to remake Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan will return to helm this remake as well.

A source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “Jackky wants to make this an interesting casting coup with a senior superstar and a Gen-Y star coming together. Varun was always their first choice and the entire team feels nobody suits Govinda’s part better than him from this generation. When they were making Coolie No.1, Jackky bounced the idea off to Varun and David Dhawan and they both are extremely kicked about the project.”







After stepping into Govinda’s shoes for the remake of Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan is set to star in yet another remake of the comic star’s film. If the project materialises, it will mark the fourth collaboration between the father-son duo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1.

The source goes on to add that Bhagnani plans to put Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.0 together somewhere around mid-2021. The project is expected to begin production towards the end of 2021 or early 2022 and release in 2022 itself.

Meanwhile, Vashu, David, and Varun are looking forward to the premiere of Coolie No. 1 on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video. The remake also stars Sara Ali Khan.







