After A. R. Rahman, Resul Pookutty reveals nobody gave him work in Bollywood after Oscar win

After music maestro A. R. Rahman, sound designer Resul Pookutty has also opened up about not getting work in Hindi films post his Oscar win. Pookutty says that he suffered a near breakdown because Bollywood offered him little or no work after winning an Oscar for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (2008), the same film whose music earned Rahman Best Original Score and Best Original Song trophies at the prestigious 81st Academy Awards.

Rahman, who has to his credit several successful Hindi and South Indian films, recently spoke of a gang working against him in the Hindi film industry, because of which he is getting fewer films in Bollywood. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for such Oscar-winning films as Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), explained this as “more talent than Bollywood can handle,” in response to which Resul Pookutty added his post-Oscar experience.

Here is what A. R. Rahman said in an interview to Radio Mirchi, as reported by news agency PTI. “See, I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

However, Rahman says that Mukesh Chhabra, director of Dil Bechara (2020) which has a score by him, was warned against working with him. “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go (to him). They told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I said, ‘Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.’ I am doing dark movies because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote in a tweet: “You Know what your problem is, A. R. Rahman? You went and got Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.”

In response, Resul Pookutty tweeted, “Dear Shekhar Kapur, ask me about it. I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar. There were production houses (that) told me at my face “we don’t need you” but I still love my industry for it.”