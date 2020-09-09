Aditya Seal on his upcoming projects

Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), currently has his plate full with some exciting projects. The handsome hunk will shortly be seen in an anthology film Forbidden Love.

The part of the anthology film which features Seal at the center stage is titled Anamika. It has been directed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan and co-stars Pooja Kumar and Harsh Chhaya.

Talking about his character, Aditya Seal tells an entertainment portal, “I feature in this story called Anamika. It is basically about this quintessential Indian housewife who is unappreciated for all the contributions towards her family. Her husband neglects her and she does not get the love that she deserves. She leads an extremely monotonous and mundane life. She works in a café and she ends up meeting a young man who is a budding musician. They develop a friendship, and one thing leads to another and they actually end up falling in love with each other. What happens after that, you will have to watch it to know more.”

After Forbidden Love, Seal will be seen in Emmay Entertainment’s Indoo Ki Jawani, alongside Kiara Advani. When asked about the release of the film, the actor says, “I am actually clueless. I was following it up before but then I figured that the makers are trying their best to find a way to reach the maximum audience, so I don’t know what the plans are but I am sure it will be in the interest of the film.”

The actor has also signed choreographer-turned-filmmaker Bosco Martis’ Rocket Gang. “The next I am starting a film with Bosco called Rocket Gang. It is a dance-horror-comedy film, but not a typical dance film as people expect a choreographer to make a dance film. Dance is an integral part of the film, but it is not the entire premise,” concludes Seal.