  Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on Scott Z. Burns’ anthology Extrapolations

By: Mohnish Singh

Adarsh Gourav, whose breakout performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger (2021) garnered him international and critical acclaim, has been receiving some exciting offers from across industries.

The actor has just bagged his second major international project, Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations. The show already boasts of an impressive star cast that features the likes of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer.

The talented young actor, who earned himself three major award nominations including BAFTA, AACTA, and Independent Spirit Awards a few months back for The White Tiger, is excited about Extrapolations.

Gourav expresses his joy, saying, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today.”

The series explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a large human level. It’s an 8 interconnected episodic series and will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

Gourav recently flew off to the US, to New York where the show is currently expected to go into production. The actor will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Extrapolations has Scott as the writer, director, and executive producer. It also has Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer attached as executive producers.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

