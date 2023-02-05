Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Adani turmoil a key test for Modi’s India Inc

Most damning for Modi’s government is Hindenburg’s assertion that Adani’s dodgy activities “seem to be enabled by virtually non-existent financial control”.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The market rout suffered by Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is the latest corporate scandal to plague one of the world’s largest economies despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to root out corruption.

Properly investigating the claims of fraud that triggered the sell-off in Adani’s companies will be a key test for “India Inc” as the country seeks to attract foreign investment and rival China economically in the 21st century, analysts say.

In its breakneck expansion Adani’s vast business empire conducted “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” that amounted to “the largest con in corporate history”, according to US short-seller group Hindenburg Research.

Adani has denied the explosive claims, which accuse the companies of inflating stock prices using offshore tax havens. But an avalanche of selling by spooked investors has wiped more than $100 billion from the group’s market value since last week.

Most damning for Modi’s government is Hindenburg’s assertion that Adani’s dodgy activities “seem to be enabled by virtually non-existent financial control”.

Adani has used his “immense power to pressure the government and regulators to pursue those who question him”, the group said, with investors, journalists, citizens and even politicians “afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal”.

Good times king
The list of corrupt past Indian moguls is long, from fugitive jeweller-to-the-stars Nirav Modi to Vijay Mallya, the “king of good times” behind Kingfisher beer.

Modi — no relation to the prime minister — fled India in 2018 after being accused of defrauding one of India’s largest state-backed lenders out of $1.8 billion.

Mallya left the country in 2016 owing more than $1 billion after allegedly defaulting on loan payments to a state-owned bank and misusing the funds.

Both saw their empires collapse under Modi, which helped raise hopes that along with giving regulators more powers he was serious about tackling wrongdoing.

Modi’s demonetisation drive in 2016 — withdrawing almost 86 percent of banknotes — was catastrophically handled but the stated aim was to root out corruption and bring all transactions out of the shadows.

“I would actually really compliment Prime Minister Modi,” Tim Buckley, an Australian energy analyst who monitors India, told AFP. “Seven years ago, crony capitalism was endemic in India.”

Gujarat connection
But Adani’s rise could be seen as telling another story, with the mogul’s ascent mirroring the meteoric political career of Modi, a fellow native of Gujarat.

Having linked hands while Modi ran the state, when he became prime minister their close cooperation went national, enabling Adani to expand into virtually every area of the economy.

That includes ports, coal and solar power, with critics saying Adani was able to out-compete rivals to win more and more business — with insufficient oversight — and take on ever more debt.

But independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga said that he believes Adani is an isolated case, pointing to India’s strong economic growth under Modi.

“As of now, I wouldn’t paint India Inc with the same brush, because the report was basically on the Adani Group,” Baliga told AFP.

“In India, corporate governance has improved a lot over the last decade or more. It’s not the same as what it was two or three decades back.”

Nonetheless other specialists said authorities must still be seen to investigate Hindenburg’s claims properly.

Capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not respond to AFP’s request for confirmation Friday on whether it was probing Hindenburg’s allegations.

Hindenburg’s report said that SEBI had been investigating suspicious Adani stakeholders based in Mauritius back in 2021 but had not taken any action more than a year later.

“Are they asking questions, demanding disclosures? All that is extremely critical,” said independent analyst Srinath Sridharan.

“This also will set the tongues wagging about the true independence of the regulator. Are they really independent? And do they have a mind of their own asking questions?”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Narendra Modi emerges most popular global leader with approval rating of 78%
INDIA
Indian regulator reassures investors after Adani rout
INDIA
Adani’s market losses top $100bn as shelved share sale spooks investors
News
India ramps up spending, cuts deficit in last budget ahead of 2024 vote
News
ASER education report 2022, largest citizen-led rural survey, released
News
Foreign newspapers use adjectives like ‘Hindu nationalist’ government for us: Indian Foreign Minister
News
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
News
India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135
News
‘I’m getting threat calls…,’ India’s former Defence Minister’s son quits Congress over BBC…
INDIA
Important to play matches heading into big tournament: Mohammed Shami on WC preparation
INDIA
India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
News
BBC defends Modi documentary as ‘rigorously researched’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW