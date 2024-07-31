Adani Group targets Vietnam’s aviation market

The conglomerate will collaborate with Vietnam on building Long Thanh and Chu Lai airports

Gautam Adani (Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

INDIA’s Adani Group is exploring investment opportunities in two airports in Vietnam, according to a statement from the Vietnamese government on Wednesday (31), just weeks after the conglomerate announced it had secured permission to build a seaport in the country.

The government statement comes after a meeting in Delhi on the same day between Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh and Gautam Adani, head of conglomerate Adani Group, during Chinh’s official visit to India.

“Adani is planning to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in the fields of aviation and logistics, via the construction of Long Thanh airport and Chu Lai airport,” the statement said, referring to two major airports in the south and central regions.

The statement did not mention the amount or the time frame of the investment.

Last year, Karan Adani, the elder son of Gautam Adani, announced a plan to invest up to $3 billion (£2.33bn) in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam. He also said that the investment could reach $10bn (£7.78bn) over the longer term. (Reuters)