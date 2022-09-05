Actor-turned-director Revathy joins hands with producer Suuraj Sinngh for a 3 film creative collaboration

Revathy and Suuraj’s upcoming feature film Salaam Venky stars talented actress Kajol in the lead role.

Surraj Sinngh and Revathy

By: Mohnish Singh

Producer Surraj Sinngh’s, BLive productions and acclaimed director Revathy have joined hands for a 3 film association. The duo will work on engaging content which will bring powerful human and entertaining stories to the Cinemas.

Adding to the collaboration, Actor-Director Revathy said, “When Suuraj Sinngh came to me with a story, I immediately wanted to step into the shoe of a director, resulting is Salaam Venky. Working with Suuraj has been comfortable professionally and felt like family. I trust in him and BLive production’s vision completely. We share strong creative synergies, which will reflect in our forthcoming projects too.”

Elated Producer Suuraj Sinngh, BLive Productions added, “Revathy is very creative and her work has always inspired me. Our vision is to bring powerful and entertaining stories to life. BLive Productions is grateful to collaborate with a veteran who has a cinematic experience of over 35 years across diverse cultures. We are eager to bring our first film, Salaam Venky to the audiences and our journey has just begun!”

Presently, Revathy-Suuraj’s feature film ‘Salaam Venky’ starring the ever-loved and talented Kajol, is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges. Salaam Venky will soon release in cinemas this year.

Suuraj Sinngh at BLive productions is also gearing up to produce multiple films for the theatres and OTT platform.