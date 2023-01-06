Website Logo
  • Friday, January 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Academics quit jobs in Afghanistan to protest ban on university education for women

Women in Afghanistan endured a challenging environment on campuses even before a decree last month completely excluded them from higher education.

Ismail Mashal, an Afghan lecturer who tore his academic degrees on a live television show after the Taliban banned university education for women (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Dozens of Afghan academics have quit teaching in protest against the Taliban’s widely condemned order barring university education for women.

Women in Afghanistan endured a challenging environment on campuses even before a decree last month completely excluded them from higher education, a move that triggered international outrage.

At least 60 Afghan academics have given up teaching, protesting the discriminatory education system, saying their sisters were denied their rights, media reports said.

Abdul Raqib Ekleel, who resigned from his role as a lecturer at Kabul Polytechnic University, accused the Taliban of betraying the nation by taking women’s education hostage for “their political benefits”.

The Taliban, which seized power after the withdrawal of troops by the US and its allies in August 2020, went back on its promise to honour women’s rights.

Before the outright ban on female students from universities, the regime had enforced regressive rules including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were permitted to be taught only by women professors or old men.

“In the last year and a half, the Taliban have made many irrational demands on female students, such as regulating their clothes, hijab, separate classes, being accompanied by mahram [legal male guardian] and the students have obliged with all of them. Every professor conducted the same lectures twice every week, once for the male and then for the female. Despite that, the Taliban still banned the women,” Ekleel told the Guardian.

According to him, the ban which hurts “everyone” is against “Islamic values” and “national interest”.

“I could not be part of such a system,” Ekleel said.

Baktash Amini, who worked at Kabul University as an assistant professor before quitting his role said the only way for him to express his protest was to leave “a system that discriminates against women”, although it meant giving up his “dream job”.

Ismail Mashal, who also taught at the university, famously tore up degree certificates on national television, saying Afghanistan was no longer a place for education.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
She-Hulk actor Jameela Jamil flays PM Sunak: ‘Unelected, out of touch, TOSSER’
News
Birmingham doctor saves man’s life twice on flight to India
News
Charity not to accept funds raised for Eleanor Williams who falsely claimed she was raped…
News
Sunak hopes for ‘constructive’ talks with trade union leaders
News
Adele reveals she suffers with ‘bad sciatica’ – Here’s all you need to know about…
News
Sunak to detail anti-strike laws soon – Report
News
Robbery conspirator on the run after temporary release from Sudbury prison
INDIA
Elderly man in India’s Kolkata installs wife’s silicone statue at home after she…
News
Photography ‘rooted in colonial notions of blackness as otherness’, claims Transport for London-backed…
News
US: Indian-origin man drives car off cliff with family inside, arrested, all survive
News
Avoid ‘quickie’ focus on enjoyment to boost chances of conceiving – Experts
News
Asian families avoid British countryside due to ‘white and middle class’, not ‘minority friendly’…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW