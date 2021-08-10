Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204

HEADLINE STORY

Abusive behaviour towards NHS staff increased during Covid, reveals survey

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at graffiti depicting the badge of a superhero under a nurse’s and doctor’s uniform in homage to the efforts of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis on a wall in Pontefract, northern England on April 14, 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW survey has revealed that more than a third of NHS doctors have recently experienced verbal abuse including threats, The Guardian reported.

Treatment delays and changes to the health service during Covid have increased abusive behaviour towards staff, it added.

The British Medical Association (BMA) survey said that half of all medics have also seen NHS colleagues such as nurses and fellow doctors being abused or assaulted, The Guardian report added. 

The culprits were patients or their friends or relatives who accompanied them to an appointment.

Doctors said that abuse occurred most often in their consulting rooms while hospital doctors said it happened on the wards.

“We get shouted at, spoken to harshly and called unkind and unhelpful, often for things that are not within our control, such as hospital waiting lists, and the fact that we have to ask people to be considerate of others to keep everyone safe, by doing things such as getting tested for Covid, and not coming in when they have Covid symptoms,” one female GP partner in the south-west, told the newspaper.

“Our local practice managers are so distressed by the unrelenting complaints and poor behaviour that they are leaving in droves.”

The BMA surveyed 2,400 doctors in England, Wales and Northern Ireland earlier in July. It found that while 37 per cent of respondents had experienced abuse first-hand in the preceding month, many more GPs (51 per cent) than hospital doctors (30 per cent) said they had. In addition:

Hospital medics had most often seen nurses being abused while 96 per cent of GPs said verbal hostility was usually directed at receptionists.

“The last year-and-a-half has been an incredibly challenging time for both doctors and patients, and many doctors share the frustration of their patients around unfamiliar ways of working, or if waiting times are too long,” said Dr Richard Vautrey, the chair of the BMA’s GP committee.

“However, abuse, violence and threats are absolutely unacceptable and should never be tolerated.”

Dr Vishal Sharma, the chair of the union’s consultants committee, told The Guardian: “We understand that when people interact with the health service, they are often in pain and distressed – with the Covid-19 pandemic increasing feelings of apprehension due to services working in different ways, or some treatments being delayed.

“However, we cannot let people take out their frustration at a system on individual doctors or their colleagues who truly are doing their best in the most difficult of situations.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “It is not acceptable that NHS staff – who have devoted their days, nights and weekends to protecting patients in one of the most challenging environments ever faced – are experiencing abusive, intimidating and violent behaviour.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Greensill: David Cameron took home £7m from company he lobbied for
HEADLINE STORY
ICC bats for inclusion of cricket in 2028 Olympic Games
Olympics
Frenzy, chaos mark return of Indian Olympic contingent
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli confident of India ‘template’ in ‘blockbuster’ England series
News
Muslim police officer under investigation for racist tweets
HEADLINE STORY
NHS waiting lists could rise in England next year, report says
News
More action needed to tackle deep rooted racism in Sheffield
News
Security concern over safety of exiled Pakistani dissidents in UK
News
Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter
Olympics
Indian hockey captain hits out at racist abuse
Olympics
India showers cash on Neeraj Chopra
HEADLINE STORY
Rain prevents grandstand finish to England-India 1st Test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with…
Indian princes profiled in Ann Morrow’s book
Sanjay Leela Bhansali joins forces with Netflix for pre-independence streaming…
Imran Khan ‘helpless’ prime minister: Pakistani journalist
India needs £72 bn FDI annually to become £3.6tn economy,…
Roop Kaur joins London Bees as Sandeep Tak closes in…