Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Abuse claims truly horrific, says McDonald’s UK boss

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, told a watchdog parliamentary committee the chain’s management also receives around five reports a week of bullying

By: Eastern Eye

THE boss of McDonald’s in Britain said last week the US fast-food giant faces “one to two” sexual harassment allegations from workers every week, as he vowed to tackle the issue recently exposed by the BBC.

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, told a watchdog parliamentary committee the chain’s management also receives around five reports a week of bullying.

He said his employees’ accounts of alleged harassment and racism were “truly horrific and hard to listen to”.

It follows the BBC reporting in July of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and bullying by staff at McDonald’s outlets in Britain.

Many female employees under the age of 18 reported being sexually or emotionally harassed, the report said.

The company said it has dismissed 18 employees and taken 75 disciplinary measures, after examining 157 reported cases, since the scandal emerged. Some 249 cases remain to be investigated, it added.

Law firm Leigh Day recently launched group legal action against McDonald’s after the BBC aired the accusations, which included employees’ claims they were “groped and harassed almost routinely”.

McDonald’s UK opened a specialist unit to investigate the allegations, which stemmed from the accounts of around 100 staff.

Appearing before lawmakers in parliament, Macrow reiterated he was “absolutely determined to root out any of these behaviours”.

He pledged to identify individuals who are responsible for them and “make sure they are eradicated from our business”.

But earlier in the hearing, union leaders claimed that, contrary to those assertions, the situation had not improved within McDonald’s since it launched its internal probes.

The fast-food chain has 177,000 employees in the UK, many of whom are young workers, including teenagers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Prince William ducks question on ‘bank balance’
News
Modi thanks Jagger for note in Hindi
News
Braverman ‘confused’ by sacking
News
ICE’s first Indian-origin chief
UK
Family of detained Scot appeals to Cameron for intervention
UK
Universities invest heavily in agent fees to attract international students
UK
Indian students rush to secure UK visas before dependents ban
UK
Fake pharmacist jailed for drug dealing after student’s death
UK
Minimum wage to go up to £11.44 an hour
News
Unicef ambassador Beckham encouraged by India’s changes
News
Covid inquiry: Whitty admits first lockdown came ‘a bit too late’
ASIA
India restarts tourism and business e-visas for Canadians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW