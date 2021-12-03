Abhishek Banerjee to make Tollywood debut with Highway

Abhishek Banerjee (Photo credit: SpicePR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Abhishek Banerjee, who has added a variety of performances to his credit within a very short span of time, is now ready to set his foot in Telugu cinema.

The actor has just unveiled the poster of his first Telugu film Highway. It is a nerve-wracking crime thriller, directed by KV Guhan. In addition to Banerjee, the film also features Anand Deverakonda, Saiyami Kher, and Manasa Radhakrishnan in key roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Talking about the same, Banerjee shared, “Highway is a psychological crime thriller with a refreshing story. It is a very special film for me, as it is my first Telugu project. It was a different experience shooting for this one. As for my fans, they will see me in a very different role in Highway.”

The actor has always done justice to his characters. Be it Jaana in Stree (2028) or Hathoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok (2020), he has learned the art of making every character that he plays memorable. He recently won raves for his performance as a feisty lawyer in Rashmi Rocket (2021), starring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. His court scenes were something to watch out for in the film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.