Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull postponed to 2021?

It has been more than six months since Disney+ Hotstar announced that Abhishek Bachchan’s next The Big Bull will premiere on their digital platform. Months have passed since the announcement, but there is no update on the premiere date of the much-awaited film yet.

The latest we hear that the makers have decided to postpone the biographical crime drama to 2021, the reason being the humongous success of filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s web-show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on rival digital platform SonyLIV. Both the web-show and the film are based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

A source informs an entertainment portal, “Just like Scam 1992, The Big Bull is also based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Of course, the producers of the film knew about the web-series but never thought it in their wildest dreams that Scam 1992 would become the most appreciated show in the history of Indian digital space. They are confident about their film but fear that it will be massively trolled by the lovers of the web-show. There will be comparisons of Abhishek Bachchan’s performance and look with that of Pratik Gandhi. Even the other actors as well as the dialogues and music will face the wrath.”







The source goes on to add, “The makers had initially planned to release it on Disney+ Hotstar on December 18. But obviously, that won’t happen now. Producer Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and co-actors Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta have, in fact, even shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show way back on November 4. They were hoping that the hype around Scam 1992 would die down soon. However, it has not happened yet. The producers are aware that they cannot keep pushing the film indefinitely. It is now expected to release in early 2021.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role.












