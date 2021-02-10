Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas to release in Summer this year?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting films lined-up and one of them is Bob Biswas. The movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film, but according to a report in Pinkvilla, Bob Biswas will hit the big screen in Summer this year.

A source told the portal, “Bob Biswas will release in the theatres in summer 2021. The makers are presently eying May and should lock the final date in a few days. Abhishek and Chitrangada Singh have also completed most of their dubbing for the film, which is presently in the post-production stage.”







Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Sujay Ghosh’s Kahaani. In the 2012 release, Saswata Chatterjee had played the character of Bob Biswas.

The shooting of the film kickstarted in January 2020, but later it was stalled due to the pandemic. Abhishek resumed the shooting in November last year, and the film was reportedly wrapped in December.





Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek has The Big Bull and Dasvi in his kitty. The former will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, and the shooting of Dasvi is going to kickstart this month. The movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

Last year, Abhishek made his digital debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows and he had impressed everyone with his performance in the movie. In 2020, the actor was also seen in the multi-starrer Ludo which had released on Netflix.





