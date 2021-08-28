Abhishek Bachchan bows out of John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Years after winning audiences’ hearts with their terrific performances in Dharma Productions’ Dostana (2008), John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were set to reunite for the official remake of hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). Bachchan had even confirmed his casting in the film during an interview. But as things stand now, he has opted out of the project.

A source in the know informs a publication, “The reports of John and Abhishek’s reunion had created a positive chatter in the industry as their chemistry was widely appreciated in Dostana. The prep-work had begun and director Jagan Shakti was all geared up to take it on floors in the month of November. However, just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film.”

The source goes on to add that after a couple of meetings, the team amicably decided to part ways. “Abhishek is no longer a part of this film. He was also supremely excited for the reunion with John, but some things are just not meant to happen, till they actually happen. He hopes to team up with John on another project soon,” the source adds.

Abraham, Shakti and the team of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake have now started looking for another actor to replace Bachchan as everyone is set to begin production in November. “The script is locked and the team is still committed to commence shooting from November. They are talking to some actors from Bollywood and the cast will be locked soon. Jagan Shakti has wonderfully adapted the story of the Malayalam film for the Hindi audience. He is also keeping a close eye on the Pawan Kalyan fronted Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and intends to include some larger-than-life moments in the Hindi version,” the source says in conclusion.

