Experience the Magic of Abhijeet Bhattacharya Live

Legendary Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to perform live in Reading with an evening of iconic hits and timeless melodies.

By Nayana Ashok Jun 11, 2025
Music lovers and Bollywood fans are in for a melodious treat as renowned playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya gears up for an unforgettable live concert in Reading. The much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, June 21 at The Hexagon, located on Queens Walk, RG1 7QF. Audiences can expect an evening brimming with nostalgia and emotion as the celebrated singer performs a collection of his greatest hits and timeless classics.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose golden voice has been the soul behind countless Bollywood chart-toppers since the 1990s, is one of the most distinctive and beloved voices in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, he has lent his vocals to megastars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, leaving an indelible mark on the soundscape of Hindi film music. From romantic ballads like Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon to the energetic Ole Ole, his songs have become anthems for generations of fans.

This upcoming concert at The Hexagon promises not only a spectacular musical journey but also an emotional connection for those who grew up with Abhijeet's melodies. His charismatic stage presence and vocal finesse are sure to mesmerise both long-time admirers and new audiences alike. Attendees will be treated to a live showcase of his iconic hits, each bringing back cherished memories of Bollywood's golden years.

Organised as part of a cultural celebration in Reading, the event highlights the vibrant South Asian music scene in the UK and offers an opportunity for fans to enjoy the magic of live music in an intimate and dynamic venue.

Whether you're a die-hard Bollywood aficionado or simply looking for a unique night out filled with soulful entertainment, Abhijeet Bhattacharya Live in Concert is an experience not to be missed.

Tickets and more details available at www.whatsonreading.com.


