Aamir Khan scraps Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha after India-China clash

Last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Aamir Khan will next sizzle the silver screen with his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar had been shooting for his ambitious project in different parts of the country. He had already wrapped up some important sequences of the movie in Delhi, Rajasthan, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Kolkata before all shooting activities came to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

According to reports, Khan was planning to shoot a pivotal sequence of the movie in Ladakh. However, he has now reportedly called off the schedule after India – China clash in the Galwan valley. The team is looking at other locations and considering Kargil as the venue now.

“Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait, and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Aside from Aamir Khan, the remake also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in principal roles.

Helmed by Advait Chandan from the screenplay by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is jointly produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The high-profile is scheduled to hit the marquee during Christmas 2020. However, given the current circumstances, it might move off to next year.

