Aamir Khan mighty impressed with trailer of Anurag Basu’s Ludo

The trailer of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial offering Ludo has received positive response from the audience. Ever since the makers dropped its quirky trailer on social media, it has not only been praised by the audience, but several celebrities from within the industry have also showered praises on it.







The trailer of Ludo has impressed superstar Aamir Khan also. The actor has expressed his excitement to watch the movie. He even urged director Anurag Basu to host a virtual screening for some of his industry colleagues.

“What a trailer! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can’t wait to watch it. How long do I have to wait? Basu, why don’t you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love,” tweeted the Dangal (2016) star.

Helmed by master storyteller Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rohit Saraf in prominent parts.







Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to social media to praise the trailer of the film. He termed it as the most amazing trailer he has watched lately. “Kickass… (The) most amazing promo I have seen in recent times. Absolutely excited for this one. Congratulations to the entire team,” he wrote on Twitter.

Talking about the concept of the film, Anurag Basu had earlier told in an interview, “Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It is a crazy fun ride. It is a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. There are four tokens and you do not know which one will cross the other ones. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has dark humour, romance, and crime.”

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo premieres on 12th November on streaming media giant Netflix.











