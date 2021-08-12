Aahana Kumra to shoot her next in London

Aahana Kumra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aahana Kumra, who is known for her powerful performances in such successful films as Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and Khuda Hafiz (2020) is set to commence work on her next project in London. The crime thriller features the actress in an interesting role. She said she is super excited to shoot in London.

Talking about the same, Kumra said, “I am extremely grateful to continue working in such times, especially in a movie that I strongly believe in and a character that I have never done before. I am super excited to shoot in London with a great cast, and lovely people associated with the project.”

The actress, who has also played pivotal roles in streaming shows like Inside Edge (2017), and Rangbaaz (2018), went on to add, “I am super-duper excited about the movie and one of the reasons for the same is because it is a crime thriller. Since we flew to London recently, we are currently quarantining, and taking this time out to indulge in the necessary prep. The necessary protocols are also being worked out for the shoot, ensuring that maximum safety. We are also working on chalking out the shooting schedule in place for smooth functioning. Along with all of that, I will also make sure to stay safe myself.”

Kumra said that the forthcoming film features her in a never-seen-before-avatar. “Meanwhile, the movie will see me in an unseen avatar and stepping out of my comfort zone, and in the end, that’s what an actor looks for – to be able to push themselves every day. I am glad this project is giving me a chance to do so. Apart from work, I am also looking forward to exploring the city and have a good time while shooting,” she concluded.

