A24 and Google DeepMind join forces in £55 million AI push to reshape film production

Highlights

A24 has entered a new partnership with Google DeepMind to develop AI-powered filmmaking tools.

The agreement includes an investment of around £55 million in the independent studio.

The collaboration will focus on creative workflows rather than AI-generated films.

Google will not receive access to A24’s film library or proprietary data.

A24 is taking a significant step into the AI space after securing a reported £55 million investment from Google as part of a new partnership with its DeepMind research division.

The collaboration will see the studio behind acclaimed films such as Moonlight, Lady Bird and Everything Everywhere All at Once work with DeepMind researchers to create new technology designed to support filmmakers. While Google is providing funding and technical expertise, the agreement does not include access to A24’s content library or internal data.

Building tools for filmmakers

Under the partnership, A24 will gain access to DeepMind’s research capabilities and infrastructure, while the two companies work together on new production workflows.

The initiative is being led through A24 Labs, the studio’s technology division headed by partner Scott Belsky. According to Belsky, the aim is not to replace creative talent or automate filmmaking, but to develop tools that help filmmakers experiment and take creative risks.

One area under exploration is AI-assisted storyboarding, a process that could help directors and production teams visualise projects before cameras start rolling.

A different approach to AI

The partnership arrives as Hollywood continues to debate the role of artificial intelligence in entertainment.

Studios and technology companies have pursued a mixture of collaborations and legal battles in recent years, with concerns ranging from copyright protection to the impact of AI on creative jobs.

Belsky argued that many AI products have been marketed primarily as ways to make content faster and cheaper. He said A24's approach is centred on supporting artistic decision-making and maintaining creative control throughout the filmmaking process.

The executive also stressed that the tools being developed would differ from the prompt-based systems that have attracted criticism across the industry.

Hollywood’s AI race gathers pace

A24’s agreement is the latest in a series of AI-focused moves across the entertainment sector.

Several major studios and media companies have explored partnerships with AI developers to create production tools, develop intellectual property and streamline workflows. At the same time, copyright disputes involving AI companies have highlighted the legal challenges surrounding the technology.

DeepMind vice-president of product Eli Collins said breakthroughs often happen when advanced technology is placed in the hands of leading experts, a philosophy that underpins the collaboration with A24.

Balancing innovation and audience concerns

The deal comes as public opinion on AI remains divided, particularly among younger audiences.

A24 has built a reputation by championing distinctive filmmakers and original storytelling, attracting a loyal fanbase that has helped turn independent productions into major successes. The studio's recent hit Backrooms drew a predominantly under-35 audience during its opening weekend.

Yet concerns about AI remain widespread. A recent Pew Research study found that roughly half of adults under 30 believe the technology could have a negative impact on society.

For A24, the challenge will be proving that AI can serve as a creative tool rather than a substitute for the people who make films. Through its partnership with Google DeepMind, the studio is positioning itself at the centre of a debate that is likely to shape the future of filmmaking for years to come.