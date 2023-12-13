Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Indo-British production ‘A Game of Two Halves’ sets release date

The film stars actor Saaj Raja, known for featuring in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, alongside Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, and Nikkita Chadha.

A Game of Two Halves Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

An Indo-British film, exploring the themes of identity crisis, racial dissonance, and acceptance, will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers have announced.

Titled A Game of Two Halves, the film stars actor Saaj Raja, known for featuring in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, alongside Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, and Nikkita Chadha.

The Indo-British sports drama, which is directed by Khayam Khan, will be making its debut in theatres in India, the UK, and North America, a press release said.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of both Britain and India, A Game of Two Halves chronicles the transformative journey of Sanjay (Raja).

“A young British student who discovers his true self not amidst the academic pressures of a prestigious university, but on the dusty fields of Hyderabad in India, while teaching football to underprivileged children,” the official plotline read.

“Having grown up in an emerging multi-cultural Britain, where I was one of only a handful of ‘Brown’ skinned kids at school, I identify with Sanjay and sympathise with his struggle to find acceptance. Sanjay tries to be accepted by the ‘cool kids’ by following the beautiful Shreya but learns his true nature through the life lessons the kids teach him.

“In the film, I want to show the juxtaposition of what we believe our identity is and what it truly is when we find ourselves and are comfortable in the skin we have been blessed with,” Khan said.

The film is written by Shirley Day, and its ensemble cast also includes Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra, and Sachin Chaudhary.

It is produced by Nicola Gregory and Sheila Nortley under the banner of K Squared Films, 2HotFilms, and Emineo Films and internationally distributed by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films.

Eastern Eye

