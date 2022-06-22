Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

91% of British yoga practitioners are white: Despite its roots in India, yoga is pretty much whitewashed

Practitioners complain of racism at yoga centres

There is a feeling that yoga centres in the UK generally do not reflect the diversity on the streets around them (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for lululemon athletica)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Diversity has eluded the UK’s yoga sector despite the practice having its roots in India, even as black and minority ethnic practitioners are challenging racism in yoga organisations.

While the British Medical Journal found in 2020 that 91 per cent of British yoga practitioners were white, there are also reports of people of colour enduring racial stereotypes at yoga centres.

Many practitioners said they had experienced inappropriate comments about their bodies and hair in classes, such as Indians being ‘naturally bendy’, the Guardian reported.

The newspaper cited the experience of yoga teacher Amanda Evans from Brighton. She said she quit teaching yoga in commercial studios because some white students had walked out of classes when they saw a black or brown teacher.

“It happened to me a couple of times and with south Asian teachers I know as well,” Evans said.

Concerns were raised at Iyengar Yoga London in Maida Vale about racism. A diversity-focussed meeting of the institute heard that women of colour felt “unwelcome and uncomfortable” there and they did not return to the centre after visiting it a couple of times.

The institute admitted that people of colour were underrepresented in its classes but insisted there were several teachers of colour.

It has established a diversity advisory group which comprises a board member of the organisation to promote inclusiveness.

“As an organisation, we do not tolerate racist or discriminatory behaviour, bullying or harassment of any kind,” it said.

British Wheel of Yoga, a training body, said it also set up an equality, diversity and inclusion working group.

While there is a feeling that yoga centres generally do not reflect the diversity on the streets around them, teacher trainer Stacie Graham observed that images of white women who are “very skinny, bendy and blonde” have dominated the social media representations of the practice.

Graham also said in her book Yoga As Resistance that yoga is “commodified as fitness” in Europe and North America.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Number of women having an abortion reaches record high in England Wales amid economic uncertainty
News
Everyone living in the UK must have free access to healthcare to help prevent another…
News
Who is Dr Aarti Prabhakar, nominated Joe Biden’s top science advisor?
News
UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1%, set to top 11 % by year…
News
UK to bring in new Bill of Rights to sidestep Europe’s human rights court
News
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi opens up on bullying experience as kid: ‘I was called a…
News
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian Asian employees: Survey
News
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian women in New…
INDIA
Former Zivame CEO Amisha Jain to head Levi Strauss’ South Asia and Africa…
News
Long Covid is a real problem, says White House Covid-19-response coordinator Ashish Jha
News
Leicester doctor faces tribunal for alleged unnecessary examination of a patient’s vagina
News
Rail strikes: ‘People who physically need to turn up for work, maybe on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
91% of British yoga practitioners are white: Despite its roots…
Number of women having an abortion reaches record high in…
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want…
Afghanistan earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing…
Everyone living in the UK must have free access to…