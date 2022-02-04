Website Logo
  • Friday, February 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

5 upcoming Bollywood buddy movies we cannot wait to watch

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan poster (Photo credit: Excel Entertainment/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Some of Indian cinema’s most memorable films have been those that revolve around friendship.

With the advent of streaming platforms, everyone thought that the genre would flourish further, but that did not happen. With slapstick and adult comedy content available abundantly on the webspace, one really craves for a feel-good buddy film to break the monotony. For those who are really fond of such films, 2022 could be a great year as Bollywood is going to roll out some interesting outings. Here are 5 such films to look out for.

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been creating a lot of noise ever since its announcement last year. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the upcoming film explores the various facets of friendship in the digital age. One of the major highlights of the film is its casting. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in significant roles. The makers introduced the theme of the film with these words: “Find your friends and you won’t need followers.” And it will also touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life when it comes to human relationships. Well, all we can say is that we just cannot wait for this film to debut in cinemas soon.

2. #Homecoming

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

Set in the city of joy, Kolkata, #Homecoming is a youth-centric musical film that revolves around a gang of college buddies who reunite in their hometown after a long period of time to save their old theatre training school and academy from being demolished by the shackles of plot commercialization plans by the state. Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar play important characters. #Homecoming is set to premiere exclusively on SonyLiv!

3. Jee Le Zaraa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Excel Entertainment is a pioneer in making buddy movies. After Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), the banner is coming up with a female buddy film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Farhan Akhtar is helming the much-awaited film. Jee Le Zaraa celebrates the friendship of three women in different stages of their lives and seeing the trio in the same film is going to be an unforgettable experience for many.

4. The Intern

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The story is about how a 70-year-old (played by Amitabh Bachchan) looking to get back into the corporate game, seizes the opportunity to become a senior intern at an online fashion site. He soon becomes popular with his younger co-workers, including his boss (played by Deepika Padukone) who also happens to be the founder of the company. The film explores his charm, wisdom, and sense of humour help which eventually helps him develop a special bond and growing friendship with his boss. This movie is the official remake of the successful Hollywood film The Intern (2015).

5. Fukrey 3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Fukrey, one of the most successful comedy film franchises in the history of Bollywood, will roll out its third installment in 2022. The first film in this series gained cult status right after its release and looks like the makers have just been upping their game with respect to the trajectory of the film’s characters and the overall story ever since. Shooting for the third part of this franchise has already begun and the film is expected to release in the second half of this year. The film brings back the original star cast with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. It cannot get any better!

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
“I like to play characters that I don’t get to be in my regular life,”…
Entertainment
Fifty years of Pakeezah: An iconic courtesan drama
Entertainment
Vijay Singh named CEO of new Sony talent company
Entertainment
Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 2022
Entertainment
Rojo’s Top 10 Musical Influences
Entertainment
A new Indian mystery
Drama
Actor-turned-director Kash Arshad takes theatre audiences on An Adventure
Entertainment
Small-screen superstar’s Sirf Tum comeback
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with AL Vijay for a horror thriller; filming to…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra cast alongside Anthony Mackie for upcoming Hollywood film ‘Ending Things’
Entertainment
Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam books a new release date
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Huma Qureshi and debutante Avantika Dassani starrer…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“I like to play characters that I don’t get to…
5 upcoming Bollywood buddy movies we cannot wait to watch
Lord Ahmed jailed for five years for paedophilic offences
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops, family says
Indian coal giant plans bulk exports for first time
Pakistan may bar dual nationality for officials
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE