Highlights

Tamil cinema lost one of its greatest storytellers with the death of Bharathiraja at the age of 84.

While classics such as 16 Vayathinile and Mudhal Mariyadhai are widely celebrated, some of his most daring films remain underappreciated.

These films tackled caste, unemployment, gender roles and social change long before they became common themes in mainstream cinema.

Together, they reveal the range of a filmmaker often remembered only for his rural dramas.

The death of Bharathiraja has prompted a fresh look at a career that transformed Tamil cinema. The filmmaker, who died on June 10 aged 84, was widely credited with bringing authentic rural life, ordinary people and social realism to the big screen.

While many viewers immediately think of 16 Vayathinile, Alaigal Oivathillai and Mudhal Mariyadhai, some of Bharathiraja’s most fascinating works never received the same level of attention. Here are five films that deserve to be rediscovered.

1. Nizhalgal (1980)

Often regarded as one of Bharathiraja’s most overlooked films, Nizhalgal moved away from village settings to focus on unemployed urban youth. The film explored frustration, poverty and disillusionment at a time when such subjects were rarely tackled in Tamil cinema.

It struggled commercially on release, but later gained recognition for its realism and social relevance. Today, it feels remarkably modern in its portrayal of young people searching for purpose.

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2. Pudhumai Penn (1984)

Long before female-led stories became fashionable, Bharathiraja delivered a film centred on a woman’s dignity, independence and resilience.

Pudhumai Penn examined how women navigated societal expectations and personal freedom. It never achieved the fame of some of his bigger successes, but it remains an important example of how Bharathiraja consistently gave women substantial roles rather than treating them as supporting characters.

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3. Kadalora Kavithaigal (1986)

Overshadowed by some of the director’s more famous romances, Kadalora Kavithaigal is among his most emotionally rich works.

Set in a coastal community, the film follows a rough and uneducated man whose life changes through love and self-discovery. The film also marked an important shift for Sathyaraj, allowing him to move beyond the villain roles that had defined much of his early career.

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4. Vedham Pudhithu (1987)

If there is one Bharathiraja film that deserves to be discussed more often, it is Vedham Pudhithu.

The film challenged caste hierarchies and religious orthodoxy with unusual directness, sparking controversy upon release. Yet its themes remain strikingly relevant decades later. While critics praised its courage and social message, it is often overshadowed in conversations about the director’s legacy by his more commercially successful works.

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5. Kodi Parakkuthu (1988)

A collaboration between Bharathiraja and Rajinikanth should have become a landmark hit. Instead, Kodi Parakkuthu remains one of the least-discussed films in both their careers.

The action drama departed from the rural settings usually associated with the filmmaker and showed his willingness to experiment with different genres. It may not rank among his biggest successes, but it offers an intriguing glimpse of Bharathiraja working outside his comfort zone.

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Why these films matter

Bharathiraja will rightly be remembered as the filmmaker who changed Tamil cinema forever. But beyond the celebrated classics lies a collection of films that reveal his willingness to take risks, challenge social norms and tell stories that others avoided.

As tributes continue to pour in following his death, revisiting these lesser-known works offers a reminder that some of his boldest ideas were found not in his biggest hits, but in the films that quietly stood apart from the crowd.