Website Logo
  • Friday, May 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

30 anti-Vedanta protesters charged in India

FILE PHOTO: Indian residents along with their children hold placards and shout slogan demanding to shutdown a copper smelter company ‘Sterlite’ at Thoothukudi in Chennai on April 1, 2018. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN federal police have charged 30 people with rioting and other offences after an environmental protest at Vedanta Ltd’s copper mine in 2018 turned deadly, with police shooting dead 12 protesters.

The incident, the deadliest environmental protest in India in a decade, was condemned by a working group of the UN human rights experts for the “excessive and disproportionate use of lethal force by police.”

Six of the protesters who were killed were shot from behind.

No policeman or government official who oversaw the firing was charged, the chargesheet reviewed by Reuters showed. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said police had “little choice other than resorting to firing,” as protesters outnumbered police.

Witnesses had said after the incident that police opened fire without warning in violation of the police manual, prompting demands from political parties in Tamil Nadu that police officers be held accountable.

“The government of Tamil Nadu has already been requested to take appropriate action against those whose performance of duty was not found in commensuration with the position they held,” the chargesheet read.

The CBI, which had also charged 71 protesters over the last year, did not respond to a request seeking additional comment.

Anil Agarwal, Group Chairman of Vedanta Resources (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian police rules allow the use of live ammunition to quell civil unrest, but stipulate the response should be proportionate and officers should not shoot to kill.

The CBI has charged the 30 protesters on 17 counts including rioting, obstructing public service, causing voluntary hurt and damage to public property. These charges carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison.

“Only a handful of rioters whose identity could be established beyond doubt were identified and chargesheeted,” the CBI said.

The Tamil Nadu state government ordered the permanent closure of the Vedanta copper smelter a week after the shooting. Vedanta has denied any breach of environmental laws.

In addition to the federal police, the shootings are also being investigated by a court-mandated commission. The commission is yet to submit its final report.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty make UK rich list debut with £730m wealth together
News
UK asylum seekers to arrive in Rwanda soon
News
Patel says ‘meritless’ legal claims saved more than 100 criminals from deportation
News
Sunak on inflation: State cannot protect people completely
INDIA
India frees convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
INDIA
Landslides, floods kill at least 10 in India
INDIA
Indian widow disguised herself as a man for 39 years
News
Priti Patel seeks review of London mayor’s police powers
HEADLINE STORY
Britain ready for Asian PM
News
Met officer dismissed for ‘gross misconduct’
News
Immigration rules: Hundreds of overseas-born trainee GPs face deportation
HEADLINE STORY
UK cost of living crisis to peak later this year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Poonam Dhillon’s daughter to debut opposite Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer
Ukraine war puts Indian diamond polishers out of work
Mujib: Trailer of biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes…
Series on Marvel superhero Daredevil in development at Disney Plus
UK must act on cost-of-living crisis: Lord Bilimoria
Mosques and faith schools can bid for funding to boost…