Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

EUROPE

25 Indian passengers from plane held in France freed

The judge ordered their release, considering that the head of the border police at France’s main Charles De Gaulle airport “had not referred the case to him” within the timeframe stipulated by law

A French gendarme patrols around a terminal at Vatry airport, north-eastern France, on December 23, 2023 two days after officials grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers over suspected “human trafficking”. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWENTY-FIVE Indian passengers from a plane grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking have been released by a judge, prosecutors said Wednesday (27).

The judge ordered their release on formal grounds, considering that the head of the border police at France’s main Charles De Gaulle airport “had not referred the case to him” within the timeframe stipulated by law, prosecutors said.

“They are therefore free to do as they please, even if they are in an irregular situation on French territory,” the Bobigny public prosecutor’s office said.

The 25, who had applied for political asylum in France, were freed on Tuesday (26).

Five of them, who were minors, were taken into care of child welfare services.

The 25 people were among 303 passengers who boarded a plane operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines in Dubai.

They had hoped to reach Nicaragua, but a refuelling stopover at Vatry airport in northeastern France on December 21 resulted in the plane being grounded for four days after an anonymous tipoff.

The charge of human trafficking was dropped after it was established the passengers had boarded the plane of their own free will.

Among those staying behind in France were two people questioned by police over suspected people trafficking.

The plane carrying the remaining 276 people landed back in India on Tuesday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Plane with Indian passengers leaves France for Mumbai
HEADLINE STORY
Indian passengers held in France to be set free today
News
Indian court has ‘no jurisdiction’ in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Republic
HEADLINE STORY
France grounds plane carrying 300 Indians
News
Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter
HEADLINE STORY
UK, Italy leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal
EUROPE
Two arrested in Italy over spreading Islamist propaganda
HEADLINE STORY
Pope to defend migration to Europe in Marseille trip
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan’s former cricketer sentenced to 12 years for threatening Dutch far-right leader
HEADLINE STORY
France to ban wearing abayas in schools
News
Four migrants die in boat capsize off Greek island
News
Dutch race to put out blaze on car ship
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW