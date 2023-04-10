Website Logo
  • Monday, April 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new Star Wars film

Three new Star Wars movies are in the making, studio executives announced Friday.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Three new Star Wars movies are in the making, studio executives announced Friday, including the first film in the cinematic universe to be directed by a woman.

Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is leaping from the Marvel universe to the Star Wars galaxy to direct a new film set 15 years after the end of the last movie.

She will direct British actor Daisy Ridley as she returns to the role of Rey, the heroine of the last trilogy, which wound up in 2019 to mixed reviews.

The new film will follow Rey’s efforts to revive the Jedi order.

Obaid-Chinoy, who has two Oscars for documentaries denouncing violence against women, said she was “drawn to the hero’s journey” in the Star Wars universe.

“I spent the better part of my lifetime meeting real heroes who are overcoming oppressive regimes and battling impossible odds and I think that’s the heart of Star Wars,” she said.

Obaid-Chinoy directed last year’s Ms. Marvel television series featuring a Muslim superhero.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, the studio bought by Disney in 2012, said each of the three films would cover different periods in the Star Wars narrative. And each will have a different director.

James Mangold, himself a two-time Oscar nominee, will helm another of the films, fresh from directing the latest in the Indiana Jones series, which is due for release later this year.

His film will look at the origins of the Jedi order, thousands of years before the original storyline.

And the third film will be directed by Dave Filoni, an old hand in the Stars Wars universe, having produced several television series, including the wildly successful The Mandalorian, now in its third season.

Fans at the convention also got a first view of US actress Rosario Dawson in the role of Ahsoka, a female Jedi warrior who first appeared in an animated series.

The character has been such as hit with the Star Wars fanbase that she has graduated to a live-action television series, due out in August.

But fans will have to wait until 2025 for the first of the three films to be released.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shefali Shah: After watching Satya, Mira Nair said, ‘don’t know if you speak English’
NEWS
Mammootty onboards Yoodlee Films’ Malayalam movie Bazooka
Entertainment
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jagapathi Babu talks about North vs South cinema
Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils trailer for his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of daughter Malti Marie’s first Easter
NEWS
Riz Ahmed praises Pakistani film Joyland: ‘Amazing storytelling, writing, acting, and artistry’
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on solo music tour to US in July
FILM
How Aankhen made Bollywood mindless
Entertainment
Third edition of Jammu Film Festival kicks off
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
NEWS
Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on Pushpa star
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW