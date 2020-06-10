15 years of Vidya Balan: Norms the actress has broken in her Bollywood journey

Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan, was a hit at the box office. The movie completes 15 years of its release today which means its 15 years of Vidya Balan in Bollywood.

Vidya has made a mark in the industry by starring in many super hit films and has also proved her mettle as an actress. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. But, there are a few things that make Vidya stand out.

So, let’s look at the list of norms Vidya has broken in her Bollywood journey in the past 15 years…

No slim-trim figure

It is always said that to become successful in Bollywood an actress needs to look a particular way especially when it comes to her body. One expects the actresses to be slim and trim. However, Vidya has proved that to be successful what matters is the talent and not the body. We love the way Vidya carries herself in each and every film and surely inspires many women to be happy with the body that they have.

Doesn’t need a big male star to make a film hit

Vidya has starred with big male stars like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and others. But well, she has proved that she really doesn’t need a big name to make her film a hit at the box office. The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu are the proofs. Also, Vidya is an actress who has not worked with SRK, Salman and Aamir, but has still survived in Bollywood all thanks to her talent.

Married actresses can be successful

Once an actress gets married, her career is over. This was a very famous saying for Bollywood actresses. However, many actresses have proved that after getting married also they can rule the silver screens. Vidya is surely one of them.

A-list actress taking up bold roles

While of course actresses were getting good roles, there was still the glass ceiling that was supposed to be broken and well Vidya did that. We have rarely seen films where actresses would be giving cuss words or mouthing some double meaning dialogues. But with films like Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Tumhari Sulu in her filmography, Vidya is surely one of the very few A-list actresses who dared and did bold characters.

We are sure in the coming years, Vidya will be breaking more norms and will become an inspiration for many.