  Monday, June 21, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
News

Pakistan gets 1.55 million SinoVac doses from China

(Photo by SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

A SPECIAL Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight airlifted more than 1.55 million doses of SinoVac Covid vaccine from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Sunday (20).

Another consignment of two to three million doses of Chinese vaccines will reach Pakistan in the next week, the NCOC said.

It added that China has taken special measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan, The News reported.

Federal minister for planning and head of NCOC, Asad Umar, said in a tweet on Sunday, “More than 2.3 million vaccinations were done from June 12 to 18 at the rate of 332,877 vaccines per day.”

“Last week June 12-18 more than 2,300,000 vaccinations were done at a rate of 332, 877 per day. This is the highest so far in any week. With 1.5 million vaccines arriving today and another almost five million in next 10 days Inshallah next week will be a new record. Well done Pakistan,” the minister wrote.

Meanwhile, government authorities have decided on large-scale production of the locally made coronavirus vaccine PakVac.

“The National Institute of Health Islamabad will prepare monthly three million doses of PakVac and the government has been informed about the decision,” sources told The News.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

