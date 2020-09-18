11 years of Wanted: Dialogues from the Salman Khan starrer that were loved by masses

Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia starrer Wanted completes 11 years of its release today. The movie, which was directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Boney Kapoor, reinvented Salman’s career and made him a superstar.

Boney Kapoor tweeted that how the movie got masses back to the single screens. He posted, “#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema.”

#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema pic.twitter.com/4I9EuvQxxL — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 18, 2020

Well, a massy entertainer needs to have good songs, good action, and most importantly some whistle-worthy dialogues. So, today, let’s look at the list of dialogues from Wanted that were loved by the masses…

Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi suntan…

Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi . Tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi…

Bahut ghur raha hai. Kya behen ki shaadi karayega muhjse?

Sharab aur khoon main apni marzi se peeta hoon, dabake…

Jis school mein tune ye sab seekha hai na, uska headmaster aaj bhi mujhse tuition leta hai…

Tujhe har goli ka hisaab dena parta hai, main jitni bhi chalaon, mujhe koi hisaab nahin dena parta…

Beta ye gutkha khane ka itna shauk hai toh ek dost aur bana le, kandha dene ke kaam aayega…