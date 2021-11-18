Website Logo
  Thursday, November 18, 2021
News

10,000 trees in Bradford under Queen’s Green Canopy initiative

On 27 November at Newhall Park in Bradford, 10,000 trees will be planted. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) will unveil two key initiatives during National Tree Week this month – a community led project to plant 10,000 trees in Bradford, and the launch of a QGC “Champion Cities” initiative.

On 27 November at Newhall Park in Bradford, the QGC will come together with the local community, schools and voluntary groups of all ages to plant 10,000 trees as part of the Council’s “Tree for Every Child” programme.

Working in partnership with Trees for Cities and the City of Bradford Metropolitan Council, the QGC will support urban greening in areas with high socio-economic deprivation and low canopy cover.

The QGC will also launch a “Champion Cities” initiative with Greater Manchester and Leicester hosting community events on the 4th and 5th December, to highlight the leadership, dynamism, and influence of some of the nation’s outstanding cities which have trees and woodland as a central part of their plans for green spaces.

Other UK cities which have been awarded QGC “Champion” status so far include Belfast, Cardiff, Chester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Preston, Swansea, Southampton, Worcester and York.

QGC is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

