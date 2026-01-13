Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing actress, overtaking Scarlett Johansson

Highlights

Saldaña’s films have now earned close to $17bn worldwide



Scarlett Johansson follows with just under $16.5bn



Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed $1.2bn globally



The gap between the two actresses is around $423m



Avatar boost puts Saldaña on top

Zoe Saldaña has overtaken Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress in box office history.

According to figures from The Numbers, Saldaña’s total worldwide earnings now sit at nearly $17 billion, following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Johansson remains close behind on just under $16.5 billion.

The current difference between them is about $423 million, and that gap is expected to grow as the latest Avatar film continues its run in cinemas.

Fire and Ash drives the numbers

James Cameron’s third Avatar film has already made around $342 million in the US and $888 million overseas, taking its global total to roughly $1.2 billion.

The original Avatar from 2009 still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, without adjusting for inflation. The success of Fire and Ash, which follows 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, has once again lifted the franchise — and Saldaña — to new heights.

Johansson’s recent hit falls short

Scarlett Johansson’s most recent major release, Jurassic World Rebirth, arrived in July 2025 and earned $869 million worldwide. While strong, that total is about $330 million less than what Avatar: Fire and Ash has already made.

This difference has played a key role in shifting the top spot from Johansson to Saldaña.

Could the lead change again?

Both actresses have several projects planned over the next couple of years. Among Johansson’s upcoming films, only one looks big enough to challenge the current gap — The Batman Part II, which is due for release in 2027.

For now, Saldaña holds the lead, but the numbers show that the race is far from over. Whatever happens next, both stars remain among the most bankable names in global cinema.