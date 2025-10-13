Skip to content
Younite wows India with Delhi debut and teases Hanumankind collaboration, leaving fans in a frenzy

K-pop group thrills fans at Rang De Korea festival and heads to Mumbai’s K-Harmony Festa.

Younite

YOUNITE performs for the first time in India at Delhi’s Rang De Korea festival

Instagram/canalextra_/younite_bnm
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • The eight-member K-pop group YOUNITE performed for the first time in India at Delhi's Rang De Korea festival.
  • Members expressed astonishment at the welcome from Indian fans, describing the trip as feeling "unreal."
  • Indian cuisine, especially curries and coriander, became an instant favourite for the band.
  • Rapper Dey specifically named Indian artist Hanumankind as a desired collaborator.
  • The band's India tour continues with a performance at Mumbai’s K-Harmony Festa.

The energy at Delhi’s Nexus Select City Walk was off the charts and you could feel it buzzing in the air. K-pop group YOUNITE finally hit the stage for their first gig ever in India. And this wasn’t just any show. It was part of the Rang De Korea festival, which signals that the Hallyu wave is truly catching fire here. The crowd went wild. Lights were everywhere. The band looked around and realised that this night was something special; it was not just another pin on their tour map.

YOUNITE performs for the first time in India at Delhi’s Rang De Korea festival Instagram/canalextra_/younite_bnm


What went down for Younite at their India debut?

To put it simply: it was absolute madness, in the best way possible. Steve, the lead singer, couldn’t stop grinning even hours later. He kept saying it all felt dreamlike. He mentioned the crowd’s noise was next-level, unlike anything they had heard before. It wasn’t just about singing and dancing, either.

The guys went full tourist, checking out Humayun’s Tomb and, probably the highlight, getting thoroughly stuck into local street food. If you’ve seen their socials, you know they didn’t hold back. The consensus? The curries were a triumph, with Steve singling out the potent flavour of fresh coriander as a game-changer.


Who does Younite want to collaborate with from India?

This is where things get interesting for music fans. When the topic of potential Indian partnerships came up, rapper Dey didn't hesitate. He immediately named Hanumankind, revealing the track 'Big Dawgs' was already on their playlist. Dey mused that their styles could mesh well, creating something genuinely fresh and fun.

It’s a clear signal that the group is looking beyond a simple performance, actively seeking to build bridges with local artists and sounds. This specific interest in a YOUNITE Hanumankind collaboration has certainly set fan forums alight.


What's next for Younite in India?

The Delhi gig was only the first chapter. The group is now headed to Mumbai for the inaugural K-Harmony Festa, ensuring their Indian introduction is a two-city affair. They’ve promised to bring the same, if not more, intense energy to that stage. Beyond the immediate tour, their comments suggest a strong desire to return. The warmth from the fans and the vibrant culture seem to have hooked them. Given their clear enjoyment of the food, the history, and the music scene, this YOUNITE India debut likely won't be their last.

hanumankindindia tourkpop grouprang de koreayounite

