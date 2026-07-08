Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Charli XCX opens up about her Indian roots and search for identity

“At school, with like a bunch of white girls, I would feel like the outsider there", the singer said

Charli XCX opens up about her Indian roots and search for identity

Charli XCX

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 08, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SINGER Charli XCX has revealed she felt like she didn’t fit in with either the Indian side of her family or white friends at school. Charli, 33, was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison to a Gujarati mom and Scottish dad.

In an interview with Nick Reardon, the singer explained why she doesn’t talk about her ethnicity.

“It’s because people don’t ask,” she said.

“I feel like there is this world where I could really play that up a lot and it just doesn’t come natural to me. Probably because of the way that I engage with being a mixed person. “Especially when I was younger, I didn’t really feel like I belonged in either.”

The popular singer, who scored the soundtrack for Wuthering Heights earlier this year, said, “When I was like hanging out like every weekend with my the Indian side of my family, I would feel kind of like the outsider there.

“At school, with like a bunch of white girls, I would feel like the outsider there. So it’s difficult to place yourself and understand your identity.

“A lot of my friends who are mixed also feel that same way. It’s hard to feel like you can really claim something, but I am really happy to talk about that.”

Charli has a new album out, Music Fashion Film.


british asiancharli xcx
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Tom Holland reveals the moment that left him and Zendaya 'jumping around the kitchen'

He added that once the opportunity arrived, his focus shifted to proving himself on set

Getty Images

Tom Holland reveals the moment that left him and Zendaya 'jumping around the kitchen'

Highlights

  • Tom Holland recalls telling Zendaya she had been cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
  • The couple celebrated the news together after Nolan offered her the role of Athena
  • Holland also describes joining Nolan's epic as the start of "a new chapter" in his career

Landing a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was a milestone for Tom Holland, but one of his favourite memories from the production happened away from the cameras. The British actor has revealed the heartwarming moment he told his wife, Zendaya, that Nolan wanted her to join the film, saying the news left the pair "jumping around the kitchen".

While Holland stars as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, Zendaya plays the goddess Athena in the filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's ancient epic.

Keep ReadingShow less