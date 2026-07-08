Charli XCX opens up about her Indian roots and search for identity

SINGER Charli XCX has revealed she felt like she didn’t fit in with either the Indian side of her family or white friends at school. Charli, 33, was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison to a Gujarati mom and Scottish dad.

In an interview with Nick Reardon, the singer explained why she doesn’t talk about her ethnicity.

“It’s because people don’t ask,” she said.

“I feel like there is this world where I could really play that up a lot and it just doesn’t come natural to me. Probably because of the way that I engage with being a mixed person. “Especially when I was younger, I didn’t really feel like I belonged in either.”

The popular singer, who scored the soundtrack for Wuthering Heights earlier this year, said, “When I was like hanging out like every weekend with my the Indian side of my family, I would feel kind of like the outsider there.

“At school, with like a bunch of white girls, I would feel like the outsider there. So it’s difficult to place yourself and understand your identity.

“A lot of my friends who are mixed also feel that same way. It’s hard to feel like you can really claim something, but I am really happy to talk about that.”

Charli has a new album out, Music Fashion Film.





