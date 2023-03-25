Yoga World Cup in Canada: 12-year old Ishwar Sharma wins three gold medals

The competition, organised by the Yoga Ministry of Canada, attracts the world’s most talented and skilled yoga practitioners, showcasing their incredible abilities.

Ishwar Sharma with his Medals

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Ishwar Sharma, a 12-year-old yoga prodigy from Sevenoaks, Kent, has emerged victorious in the 5th Yoga World Cup & Festival held in Canada, securing three gold medals.

The competition, organised by the Yoga Ministry of Canada, attracts the world’s most talented and skilled yoga practitioners, showcasing their incredible abilities.

Ishwar, representing the UK, has won three gold medals in the categories including Individual Yogasana Traditional, Artistic yoga solo, and Artistic yoga Pair.

Ishwar’s impressive feat of winning three gold medals at the Yoga World Cup is a testament to his years of hard work and dedication. His success is a source of pride for all who know him, and he is considered deserving of every accolade he receives.

Ishwar had already won five world championships. In recognition of his contributions to yoga, he was honoured with the Point of Light Award by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 and the British Citizen Youth Award at the House of Lords.

At the age of 12, Ishwar has already made a name for himself as an award-winning icon with a mission to promote yoga worldwide, particularly among children with special needs.

In addition to his accomplishments at the Yoga World Cup, Ishwar has won a gold medal in the Global Yoga contest organized by Narendra Modi. He was also honoured with the Global Child Prodigy Award in both 2020 and 2022.

Ishwar’s talent extends beyond yoga, as he has earned three national and 18 international medals in athletics, acroyoga, and artistic yoga.

He has also performed in various public events and has engaged in charitable work, including offering free online yoga classes for children during the pandemic and donating prize money to a Covid-19 charity fund.

In a previous interview with Eastern Eye, Ishwar shared his life journey and how yoga has transformed his life.



He recalled learning about yoga from his father at the age of three and becoming a master of suryanamaskar, a series of yoga postures that are performed in a sequence.

As he continued to learn from his father, Ishwar developed a passion for yoga and began competing in the UK National Yoga Championships.

At the age of six, he won the Under-11 category and that marked the beginning of his competitive journey in yoga, ultimately leading to his remarkable success today.

In addition to yoga, Ishwar has a passion for several other sports, including falconry, football, rugby, hockey, cricket, and equestrian activities such as horse riding.

When questioned about his future in yoga, Ishwar expressed his intention to continue practicing yoga throughout his life and pursue it as a profession.