Meditation and mindfulness take centre stage at London International Day of Yoga event

More than 500 guests gathered at Church House Westminster on Sunday (14) as Heartfulness UK, in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, the High Commission of India in London and The Nehru Centre, celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga, with senior leaders from the UK, India, the Commonwealth and the diplomatic community underscoring the growing importance of meditation, wellbeing and inner harmony in an increasingly divided world.
The landmark event brought together parliamentarians, diplomats, faith leaders, local government representatives, community leaders and yoga practitioners for a morning dedicated to the theme of "Inner Harmony for Global Peace." Thousands more joined the programme online.
Lord Krish Raval delivered a special message on behalf of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. PM Starmer praised Heartfulness for creating opportunities for reflection and meaningful dialogue.
"In a fast-moving world, people are increasingly looking for opportunities to pause, reflect and consider how they manage stress and responsibility," the Prime Minister said. "At a time when society can often feel divided, creating opportunities for people to pause and engage thoughtfully with others from different backgrounds and perspectives is increasingly valuable."
Ramnath KovindMahesh Liloriya
The event also featured a video message from Shri Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India, who described the theme as carrying profound significance in today's world.
"Inner harmony is a prerequisite for global peace," he said. "The journey to global peace does not begin in conference halls or corridors of power. It begins in the human heart."
The former President also commended Heartfulness for its contribution to promoting meditation and personal transformation worldwide.
Prataprao Jadhav, India's Minister of State for AYUSHMahesh Liloriya
A message from Prataprao Jadhav, India's Minister of State for AYUSH, highlighted yoga's growing relevance in modern society, noting that cultivating inner harmony develops clarity, compassion and emotional resilience. He praised Heartfulness for bringing together leaders from government, diplomacy, business, media and civil society around a shared vision of wellbeing and harmony.
The audience also heard from Daaji (Kamlesh D. Patel), Global Guide of Heartfulness, who described yoga as "not merely a practice, but a way of being and a way of life." Emphasising the connection between personal and societal transformation, he said: "Peace in the world can only arise when there is peace within each one of us. Personal transformation leads to collective upliftment."
Daaji IYD Heartfulness
Among the distinguished guests present were Lord Krish Raval, The Rt Hon Baroness Usha Prashar CBE, Navendu Mishra MP, Kartik Pande, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK, High Commissioner of Uganda H.E. Nimisha Madhvani, High Commissioner of Mauritius H.E. Dr Rajeshwar Jeetah, Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Tanmaya Lal, representatives from Sri Lanka and Seychelles, and several mayors, deputy mayors and councillors from across the United Kingdom.
The programme featured a chair yoga experience, guided meditation, a live yoga demonstration, an immersive exhibition on the heritage of yoga and wellness traditions, and reflections from distinguished speakers. A memorable musical performance by renowned sitar artist Roopa Panesar, accompanied by Gurdain Rayatt, created a serene and contemplative atmosphere for the audience.
The event was expertly compered by Mamata Subramanyam, while a dedicated team of Heartfulness UK volunteers ensured the smooth delivery of the programme.
Book launch IYD Heartfulness
Attendees also witnessed the UK launch of The Authentic Yoga and The Heartfulness Way 2, alongside a special edition of Heartfulness Magazine.
Over the past seven decades, Heartfulness has grown into a global movement reaching millions of people through meditation, wellbeing, education and sustainability initiatives. Its international headquarters near Hyderabad, India, is recognised as one of the world's largest meditation centres and serves as a hub for dialogue, research and spiritual development.