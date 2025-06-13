WTC final: South Africa confident despite big target at Lord’s

SOUTH AFRICA remain confident about chasing down a big target in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, despite the match being dominated by the bowlers so far.

David Bedingham, who top scored with 45 in South Africa’s first innings total of 138, said the team believed they could chase whatever target Australia set.

Australia, who lead by 218 runs with two second innings wickets remaining, will resume on Friday aiming to stretch their lead further and put South Africa under more pressure.

“I think it's just an amazing chance. And I think we're all very, very excited about the opportunity to win,” Bedingham said after the second day’s play.

“Like I said, it could go either way, but I think us as a team are very, very excited and there's a lot of belief in the dressing room.”

With 28 wickets falling over the first two days, bowlers have dominated the contest so far. South Africa’s chances of chasing down the target appear challenging.

“I think when you have six quality seamers on a tricky pitch, it obviously makes batting tough. But I think the way the game's going, I think the wicket has slowed down a bit. The nicks aren't carrying," Bedingham said.

“So I think in the fourth innings, they'll maybe come a bit straighter, and hopefully we can get those runs.”

He said Australia’s bowling, led by Pat Cummins who took six wickets on Thursday, had been difficult to handle.

“Personally, I don't think the Australians gave us any bad balls. That's why they're the best in the world.

“But hopefully, going forward, we can just counteract that and win the World Test Championship. The main thing is just to 100% commit if you are defending or attacking. I think as soon as you get caught in two minds against this attack, you get found out,” he said.

The third-highest successful chase at Lord’s is England’s 277 against New Zealand three years ago. West Indies chased down 342 against England in 1984, while England scored 282 against New Zealand in 2004.

England also chased 218 against New Zealand in 1965, which is the fourth-highest successful chase at the venue.

