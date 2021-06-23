Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

CRICKET

World Test final: Fans ejected for abusing New Zealand players

The Ageas Bowl ground in Southampton, venue for the World Test final. (Reuters/John Sibley)

By: SattwikBiswal

TWO spectators were ejected from the Ageas Bowl on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday (22) after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

“We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players,” a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said.

“Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground.”

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

Taylor, 37, is the first person to play 100 matches in all three formats of international cricket.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Conway, De Kock sign for Southern Brave in cricket’s Hundred
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final
CRICKET
Morgan says historical tweets about Indian players ‘taken out of context’
Sports
Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh despite Covid surge
CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Southee’s strikes open up result possibility
CRICKET
ICC should find a way to decide winner of World Test Championship final, says Gavaskar
Sports
England are chasing their tail due to new rotation policy: Cook
Sports
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan’s batting coach
Sports
ODIs against Sri Lanka to pilot UK government’s ‘events research programme’
CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Rain washes out fourth day
Sports
Chris Woakes ‘frustrated’ by lengthy absence from England team
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand’s Jamieson takes five before openers frustrate India in World Test final
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sunil Chhetri reveals why he didn’t sign for Churchill in…
Conway, De Kock sign for Southern Brave in cricket’s Hundred
New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final
Car bomb blast outside JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house kills…
New Zealand beat India in inaugural World Test final
Delta plus variant cases increase in India