Government proposes late-night pub opening for World Cup 2026

Home secretary launches consultation on extending licensing hours to 1am if home nations reach latter stages

The extension would only apply to England and Wales as Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate licensing regimes

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 05, 2025
Highlights

  • Pubs could open until 01:00 for semi-finals and final if matches kick-off at 21:00 or earlier UK time.
  • Six-week public consultation launched ahead of tournament in US, Canada and Mexico next June.
  • Extension would only apply to England and Wales, not Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pubs in England and Wales could stay open until 01:00 next summer if a home nation reaches the quarter-finals or further at the 2026 football World Cup, the government has announced.

The government has launched a six-week public consultation on extending pub licensing hours to allow fans to come together and support the teams during the tournament, which kicks off next June in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The consultation proposes extending licensing hours for the semi-finals and final until 01:00 if matches kick-off at 21:00 or earlier UK time.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who has legislative power to extend pub opening hours on occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance", told BBC "Our nation's pubs are going into extra time. If any nation reaches the final stages, we will extend licensing hours."

Industry support

The extension would only apply to England and Wales as Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate licensing regimes.
Pub opening hours were previously extended for the Women's 2025 Euro, the Men's 2024 Euro final, Women's Euro 2022 Final and the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in May this year.

Next year's tournament will be the first World Cup hosted by three nations. England and Scotland will learn their group stage opponents on Friday at the finals draw in Washington DC.

Wales and Northern Ireland have a chance of reaching the tournament when they compete in the play-offs, where 16 teams will battle for four slots.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association, welcomed the move, noted "We believe this consultation represents a positive step in ensuring that the hospitality industry can contribute fully to the nation's excitement and economic activity during such a landmark event."

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, told BBC "The pub has and always will be the home of live sport and there's no better place to gather under one roof during moments of huge national significance."

The consultation runs until January with a decision expected once responses have been reviewed.

