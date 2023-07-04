Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Woman sentenced to jail for murder of elderly Indian-origin patient in UK

Philomena Wilson, was a patient at City Hospital in Birmingham when she is said to have launched an unprovoked assault on 83-year-old Vidya Kaur

Wilson was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last week and was told she would spend a further five years under extended licence provisions, or monitoring, at the end of her seven-year jail term (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A 56-year-old woman, who admitted to the manslaughter of an elderly Indian-origin patient while they were both receiving medical care at a hospital in the UK, has been handed a seven-year prison sentence.

Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital in Birmingham in January 2021 when she is said to have launched an unprovoked assault on 83-year-old Vidya Kaur, who was also a patient at the time.

West Midlands Police said the elderly woman suffered a fractured skull and died from her injuries a few weeks later.

Wilson was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last week and was told she would spend a further five years under extended licence provisions, or monitoring, at the end of her seven-year jail term.

“Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady’s family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team.

“They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure,” she said. The court heard that as nurses and another patient came to the aid of Kaur, they too were attacked and received minor injuries.

Wilson had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding another victim.

She initially claimed to have no memory of the events that followed, when she had punched the elderly patient repeatedly and banged her head off the floor.

However, Wilson finally pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in April this year and has now been sentenced for the crime.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Katharine Birbalsingh accuses Labour MP of racism
PAKISTAN
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’
News
Yousaf’s plan for Scotland’s independence may not work: SNP MP
News
Pakistani woman falls for Indian man over PUBG, crosses border illegally with four kids
News
Rushdie wants arts to be free from government interference
US
Indian techie drowns while trying to save son in Florida
News
Doctor tore down trellis in ‘fit of rage’ after row with neighbours, court…
UK
Braverman loses key supporter for singling out British Pakistani men
News
Kettering man jailed for life for killing wife, two children
News
London mayoral polls: Moz Hossain confident of defeating Sadiq Khan
News
Pakistan ‘grants extra detention powers to graft body probing Imran Khan’
UK
British and Australian prime ministers trade ‘verbal bouncers’ over Ashes Test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW