  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
News

Hakeem Hussain death: Woman charged with manslaughter

Photo: iStock

By: PramodThomas

THE Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday (14) charged a woman with the manslaughter of a seven-year-old boy found dead at a house in Birmingham in 2017.

Hakeem Hussain, was discovered dead by paramedics at a property on Cook Street in Nechells, Birmingham on November 26, 2017.

Laura Heath, 39, had been charged with manslaughter in relation to the boy’s death. She was also charged with four counts of cruelty to a child, reported the BBC.

The West Midlands Police has said that Heath will make her first appearance in court before Birmingham Magistrates on Thursday (15).

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the property in Cook Street following reports a boy had suffered a cardiac arrest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heath was arrested at the same address where Hussain’s body was found, the report added.

Tributes were paid to Hakeem, who was described by teachers as ‘a most beautiful little boy’, after his death.

Julie Wright, who was then the head teacher at Nechells E-ACT Academy, where Hakeem was a year three pupil, said he was ‘a great friend to many staff and children with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle’.

“He was a warm and generous-hearted soul who was talented across many areas of the curriculum but especially so in music and the arts. He totally stole the show as the “Christmas star” in a nativity play,” she said.

