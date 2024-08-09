Two drivers jailed for fatal Wolverhampton crash

The incident happened last year when Andrew Phillips and Vijay Kumar, both from Wolverhampton, were driving separate vehicles and ran red lights at high speed.

Andrew Phillips (left) and Vijay Kumar were sentenced to prison by Wolverhampton Crown Court. (Photo credit: West Midlands Police)

By: EasternEye

Two drivers have been jailed after a fatal crash in Wolverhampton that resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on 14 January last year on Snow Hill when Andrew Phillips, 30, and Vijay Kumar, 23, both from Wolverhampton, were driving separate vehicles and ran red lights at high speed.

Phillips, driving an Audi RS Q3, struck the woman as she crossed the road. She was taken to the hospital but died five days later.

Kumar, driving a Mercedes, managed to swerve and avoid hitting the pedestrian but did not stop after the incident, reported BBC. Phillips remained at the scene.

Wolverhampton Crown Court sentenced Phillips to six years and eight months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. Kumar received a 12-month sentence for dangerous driving.

According to West Midlands Police, Snow Hill has a speed limit of 20mph, but Phillips was calculated to be driving at over 60mph, while Kumar was traveling at a speed of at least 43mph.

Kumar’s vehicle was uninsured, and officers were able to trace and identify him after he fled the scene.

The court also imposed driving bans on both men—Phillips for over eight years and Kumar for two years and six months. The police added that there was no prior connection between the two men before the crash.