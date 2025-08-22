Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

FORMER president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by Sri Lankan police on Friday (22), following a crackdown on corruption by the government.
Sri Lanka's anti-graft units have led the crackdown since president Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September on a promise to fight corruption.
Wickremesinghe, 76, who lost the last election to Dissanayake, was taken into custody after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university, a police detective said.
"We are producing him before the Colombo Fort magistrate," the officer said, adding that they were pressing charges for using state resources for personal purposes.
Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit. His office had previously denied that he abused his position to visit London.
Three of his then senior aides were questioned this month by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
He and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony where she was conferred an honorary professorship.
Wickremesinghe had maintained that his wife's travel expenses were met by her and that no state funds were used.
However, the CID alleged that Wickremesinghe used government money for his travel on a private visit and that his bodyguards were also paid by the state.
Wickremesinghe became president in July 2022 for the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term after Rajapaksa stepped down following months of street protests over alleged corruption and mismanagement.
Wickremesinghe secured a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early 2023 and was credited with stabilising the economy after the country's worst-ever financial meltdown in 2022.