Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

Former president faces accusations of misuse of state funds to attend wife's event at University of Wolverhampton

Wickremesinghe arrested Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Ranil Wickremesinghe (R) and his wife Maithree arrive for an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

FORMER president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by Sri Lankan police on Friday (22), following a crackdown on corruption by the government.

Sri Lanka's anti-graft units have led the crackdown since president Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September on a promise to fight corruption.

Wickremesinghe, 76, who lost the last election to Dissanayake, was taken into custody after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university, a police detective said.

"We are producing him before the Colombo Fort magistrate," the officer said, adding that they were pressing charges for using state resources for personal purposes.

Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit. His office had previously denied that he abused his position to visit London.

Three of his then senior aides were questioned this month by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony where she was conferred an honorary professorship.

Wickremesinghe had maintained that his wife's travel expenses were met by her and that no state funds were used.

However, the CID alleged that Wickremesinghe used government money for his travel on a private visit and that his bodyguards were also paid by the state.

Wickremesinghe became president in July 2022 for the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term after Rajapaksa stepped down following months of street protests over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Wickremesinghe secured a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early 2023 and was credited with stabilising the economy after the country's worst-ever financial meltdown in 2022.

london visitsri lanka politicswickrmesinghe arrestedwickrmesinghe

Related News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

US truck driver visa ban
News

US stops foreign truck driver visas after fatal crash by Indian migrant

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
News

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot
News

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

More For You

UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, 72, in a social media post following the verdict, said the end of the 'night of oppression' in his country was near. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan top court grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 violence cases

PAKISTAN's Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9 violence.

The violence erupted on May 9, 2023, when Khan’s supporters engaged in vandalism and rioting after his detention by law enforcement in Islamabad. Multiple cases were registered against Khan and leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged involvement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us