Highlights

Meta will stop supporting end-to-end encrypted chats on Instagram from May 8, 2026

Users with affected chats will be given instructions to download messages or media they want to keep

The company says only a small number of users were using the feature

Meta is steering users who want encrypted messaging towards WhatsApp

Instagram’s encrypted chat option is being removed

Meta has said it will end support for end-to-end encrypted chats on Instagram from May 8, 2026, bringing an end to a privacy feature it introduced for direct messages in selected regions.

In a help document, the company said users whose chats are affected will see guidance on how to download any messages or media they want to save. It also noted that some users may need to update Instagram before they can access the download option.

Meta says uptake was low

Explaining the move, Meta said very few people had chosen to use end-to-end encryption in Instagram direct messages. The company added that anyone who still wants encrypted messaging can use WhatsApp, where the feature is already established.

Meta first started testing end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram in 2021, linking it to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s wider push for a more privacy-focused approach to social networking. The feature, however, was never switched on by default and remained available only in certain areas.

In February 2022, shortly after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Meta expanded encrypted direct messaging to all adult users in both countries.

Privacy gains, safety concerns

End-to-end encryption has long been backed by privacy advocates because it ensures that only the sender and recipient can read messages. That means service providers and outside actors cannot access the content while it is being transmitted.

But the technology has also faced criticism from law enforcement bodies and child safety campaigners, who argue that it can make it harder to detect criminal activity or respond to legal requests for message content. Critics describe this challenge as the “Going Dark” problem.

Broader debate over encrypted messaging continues

Meta’s decision comes at a time when the wider debate around encryption remains intense. TikTok recently said it does not plan to roll out end-to-end encryption for direct messages, arguing that such technology could reduce user safety, particularly for younger users.

Reuters also reported last month that Meta moved ahead with plans to expand encrypted messaging across Facebook and Instagram despite internal concerns raised in 2019 that stronger encryption could limit the company’s ability to identify illegal material, including child sexual abuse content and terrorist propaganda, and report it to authorities.

The issue is also being watched closely in Europe. This year, the European Commission is expected to present a technology roadmap on encryption aimed at exploring ways law enforcement could lawfully access encrypted data while still protecting cybersecurity and fundamental rights.