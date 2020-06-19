Trending Now

Why Gandhi was not a racist and why we need to protect his statue


Keith Vaz, the former Member of Parliament for Leicester West helps form a barrier around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on June 13, 2020 in Leicester. Several statues in the UK have been vandalised or removed for their links with racism and the slave trade, as Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country, sparked by the death of African American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images).
By Dr Raj Persaud
FRCPsych
Consultant Psychiatrist

ON JUNE 7, the statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was torn down during an anti-racism protest in Bristol following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the US, in police custody.

Statues of other prominent historic men then became targets, including Win­ston Churchill’s figure in London’s Parlia­ment Square, on which was daubed slo­gans, including ‘was a racist’.

Ramachandra Guha, a historian and economist, does point out in a recent ar­ticle for The Atlantic, entitled, ‘Churchill, the Greatest Briton, Hated Gandhi, the Greatest Indian’, that Churchill confided to a senior Cabinet colleague, that Indi­ans were… “a beastly people with a beast­ly religion”. Churchill described Mahatma Gandhi as: “…a seditious Middle Temple lawyer, now posing as a fakir of a type well known in the East, striding half-naked up the steps of the Viceregal palace.”

Many Indians are aware of Churchill’s position in this regard, yet, thanks to the philosophy underpinning the way Gan­dhi helped India liberate itself, they don’t deface Churchill’s statue. Gandhi encour­aged a more nuanced view of hostilities, that took account of the human being in­side even his most implacable enemies.

Yet, that same Sunday (7) afternoon on Parliament Square, protesters then draped placards with anti-racism mes­sages across Gandhi’s statue, and simi­larly wrote ‘racist’ near its plinth.

Also, in Washington DC, in early June, prior to the London incident, and appar­ently as part of the same George Floyd ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, the statue of the Mahatma outside the Indian Embassy was attacked, and is now covered, pend­ing repair.

The idea of pulling down Gandhi’s stat­ue went mainstream with the publication of a letter in The Daily Telegraph on June 9. A reader, Mr Thomson, wrote that, as the statue of Churchill had the words – “was a racist” – spray-painted on it, why was the nearby statue of Gandhi not also similarly defaced? This reader asserted: Gandhi wrote racist comments about black Africans when he was in South Af­rica. The university of Ghana removed his statue in 2018 because of this. Should we not take his statue down immediately?

But the claim that Gandhi was a racist remains controversial, most recently promulgated by a book published in 2016, The South African Gandhi: Stretch­er-bearer of Empire, by Ashwin Desai and Goolam Vahed; the key thesis appears to be that Gandhi separated the fight for justice for Indians – while he was in South Africa – from the African struggle there.

Other recent books, such as Faisal Devji’s The Impossible Indian: Gandhi and the Temptations of Violence (2011) and Joseph Lelyveld’s book, Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and his struggle with India (2011), threaten to topple Gandhi’s standing in the world.

Author Pankaj Mishra, in a review of Lelyveld’s book in The New Yorker said: “Lelyveld shatters the attractive myth . . . of the brave little man in a loincloth bringing down a mighty empire.”

The provocative subtitle of Desai and Vahed’s book – Stretcher-bearer for Em­pire – refers to Gandhi’s ambulance work during the Anglo-Boer War and the noto­rious Bhambatha Rebellion, named after a Zulu resistance leader, who encouraged a significant number of Zulus to refuse to pay a British levied tax; a foreshadowing of some of Gandhi’s own tactics against British rule of India in decades to come.

An allegation is Gandhi raised a unit of ambulance workers among the South Af­rican Indians to help the British in a war with Zulus fighting for their independ­ence. These ambulance missions, it is al­leged, symbolised Gandhi’s fundamental loyalty to the Empire.

Thousands of Zulus died, or were im­prisoned, or flogged in a campaign that Gandhi, it is contended, did little to di­rectly oppose.

However, other reports suggest Gan­dhi’s ambulance work at the time also in­volved rendering aid to wounded Zulus. Other historical accounts also allege that Zulus were themselves recruited into the fighting force against their own brethren.

The idea that Gandhi abandoned Afri­can’s struggle to pursue merely Indian ones is contradicted by the fact Gandhi later met the leadership of the African- American civil rights movement, and he inspired Martin Luther King.

As reported by Anil Nauriya, the author of a book entitled The African Element In Gandhi, in a speech at the Johannesburg YMCA on May 18, 1908, Gandhi had said: “If we look into the future, is it not a herit­age we have to leave to posterity, that all the different races commingle and pro­duce a civilisation that perhaps the world has not yet seen?”

Nuriya, a lawyer and author, argues that if the young Gandhi shared any prej­udices towards Africans, he outgrew these by around 1908, six years before he left Africa. Therefore, the contemporary ac­cusations that Gandhi was racist neither reflect the totality of his life, nor are a fair representation of a more complex story.

Nelson Mandela writing in Time Mag­azine (The Sacred Warrior, Dec. 31, 1999) said of Gandhi that he is the arche­typal anticolonial revolutionary. His strategy of non-cooperation, his asser­tion we can be dominated only if we co­operate with our dominators, and his non-violent resistance inspired anti-co­lonial and anti-racist movements inter­nationally in our century… The Gandhi­an influence dominated freedom strug­gles on the African continent right up to the 1960s because of the power it gener­ated and the unity it forged among the apparently powerless…”

Given the current fashion for invoking ‘unconscious bias’, it was perhaps inevi­table that Gandhi would become a target of the mob; they may be disturbed at a pre-conscious level by Gandhi’s rejection of their violence and his advocacy of con­structive engagement with the enemy, as well as dogged presentation of rigorous argument, as opposed to reflexive negat­ing any position other than your own.

As Mandela points out in the above quote, Gandhi also believed that any gen­uinely effective liberation struggle (as opposed to empty posturing) must start with tough self-examination. This is not fashionable at the moment.

At the time of writing, the statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouts’ movement, is being protected by ordinary residents of Poole, plus other members of the Scouts movement have travelled many miles to stand by the stat­ue to protect it. This is because threats have been made to topple this represen­tation of a man now accused of homo­phobia, fascism and racism.

If Gandhi’s statues continue to come under threat, then Indians, and all devo­tees of peaceful, radical, imaginative, non-violent protest for change, must gather at such places, to protect him.

